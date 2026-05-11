SHOCK as it emerges that deceased PCEA Reverend DANIEL NDIRITU was battling depression and may have taken his own life







Monday, May 11, 2026 - New details have emerged following the sudden death of Reverend Daniel Ndiritu, a parish minister at PCEA Church in Thika, with reports now indicating that he may have taken his own life.

According to a preacher familiar with the circumstances surrounding Ndiritu’s death, the respected cleric had been silently battling depression.

When news of his death was first announced to congregants, they were informed that he had succumbed to a short illness.

However, reports now suggest that the preacher had been struggling with mental health challenges behind the scenes.

Reverend Ndiritu was widely celebrated for his commitment to the church, community outreach, and leading many people to Christ.

Below is a Facebook post revealing the cause of his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST