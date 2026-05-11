She increased my salary from 120K to 250K after ‘MECHI’ - Man narrates how his female boss doubled his salary for ‘supplying her good electricity’ (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A man has taken to X to narrate how his female boss allegedly doubled his salary after they started a secret affair.

In the viral post, the tweep revealed that he was working at a hotel where the manager was a woman known for being strict and rude.

“She was very rude and strict. Sometimes I wondered if she even smiled or laughed,” he wrote.

However, according to him, her attitude towards him changed completely after she allegedly made advances toward him and the two became intimate.

He claimed their secret affair went on for some time, during which the manager reportedly doubled his salary and started treating him much better.

“What I loved most was that her attitude changed completely towards me. She became so nice and accommodating,” he stated.

However, things reportedly took a different turn after the woman allegedly started dating another man, eventually leading to his dismissal from the job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST