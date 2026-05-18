Man makes bold claim on ‘main reason’ men advice other men against sleeping with married women - “it’s not because they respect institution of marriage’







Monday, May 18, 2026 - A man has sparked debate on social media after sharing his controversial opinion on why men often warn each other against getting involved with married women.

In a viral Facebook post, he argued that many men discourage the behaviour not necessarily out of respect for marriage, but because they see it as disrespecting another man, the woman’s husband.

“Unpopular opinion. The main reason many men advise other men against sleeping with married women is not necessarily because they respect the institution of marriage, but because they see it as disrespecting another man, the woman’s husband, who happens to be their fellow man,” he wrote.

He further claimed that if there was no husband involved, many men would not view the issue as seriously.

“If there were no husband involved, many of them likely wouldn’t see it as such a serious issue,” he added.

The man also questioned why society rarely sees men passionately warning women against becoming involved with married men.

“After all, how often do you see men passionately preaching to side chicks to stop sleeping with married men?” he posed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST