“The son is UHURU KENYATTA’s, not JIMI WANJIGI’s” - Woman seeking child support speaks out, Accuses KENYATTA family of acting above the law







Monday, May 18, 2026 - A woman who has publicly vowed to pursue child support and inheritance claims for her 25-year-old son has finally revealed that the man she claims fathered the child is former President Uhuru Kenyatta and not businessman Jimi Wanjigi, as had been speculated online.

In a lengthy social media post, the woman identified as Lucy said she struggled to raise her son alone in Canada after the wealthy Kenyan father refused to take responsibility.

Lucy said she is now ready to return to court with her son’s blessing and pursue what she described as his rightful inheritance, claiming the estate involved is worth millions.

“I struggled to raise my son alone in Canada because his wealthy Kenyan father refused to accept responsibility. As a single mum it was not easy,” she wrote.

She said her son, now 25 years old and working in the legal field in Canada, has agreed to participate in the legal battle and even undergo a DNA test if necessary.

“I discussed with my son yesterday who is now 25 and he gave me permission to follow his inheritance. The inheritance is in millions. I will have 10 lawyers on my side,” she stated.

Lucy further praised Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka for publicly supporting his children, including those born out of wedlock, saying wealthy men should equally take care of all their children.

“Children born out of wedlock are innocent and deserve full support by their father,” she wrote, adding that single mothers should not be left to shoulder the burden alone if the father has financial means.

She also accused the Kenyatta family of behaving as though they are above the law and vowed to publicly fight the battle she claims she previously suffered through silently in Kenyan courts over two decades ago.

“His children are enjoying their inheritance while I have struggled to raise my son and he has a lot of money. This is no longer acceptable,” she added.

Lucy further revealed that when she previously sought child support in Kenya, she asked for Ksh 300,000 per month to maintain the child at standards similar to the man’s other children.

She now says she plans to seek reimbursement for part of the money she spent raising her son in Canada.

The Kenyan DAILY POST