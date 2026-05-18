“The son is UHURU KENYATTA’s, not JIMI WANJIGI’s” - Woman seeking child support speaks out, Accuses KENYATTA family of acting above the law

Monday, May 18, 2026 - A woman who has publicly vowed to pursue
child support and inheritance claims for her 25-year-old son has finally
revealed that the man she claims fathered the child is former President Uhuru
Kenyatta and not businessman Jimi Wanjigi, as had been speculated online.
In a lengthy social media post, the woman identified as Lucy
said she struggled to raise her son alone in Canada after the wealthy Kenyan
father refused to take responsibility.
Lucy said she is now ready to return to court with her son’s
blessing and pursue what she described as his rightful inheritance, claiming
the estate involved is worth millions.
“I struggled to raise my son alone in Canada because his
wealthy Kenyan father refused to accept responsibility. As a single mum it was
not easy,” she wrote.
She said her son, now 25 years old and working in the legal
field in Canada, has agreed to participate in the legal battle and even undergo
a DNA test if necessary.
“I discussed with my son yesterday who is now 25 and he gave
me permission to follow his inheritance. The inheritance is in millions. I will
have 10 lawyers on my side,” she stated.
Lucy further praised Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka for
publicly supporting his children, including those born out of wedlock, saying
wealthy men should equally take care of all their children.
“Children born out of wedlock are innocent and deserve full
support by their father,” she wrote, adding that single mothers should not be
left to shoulder the burden alone if the father has financial means.
She also accused the Kenyatta family of behaving as though
they are above the law and vowed to publicly fight the battle she claims she
previously suffered through silently in Kenyan courts over two decades ago.
“His children are enjoying their inheritance while I have
struggled to raise my son and he has a lot of money. This is no longer
acceptable,” she added.
Lucy further revealed that when she previously sought child
support in Kenya, she asked for Ksh 300,000 per month to maintain the child at
standards similar to the man’s other children.
She now says she plans to seek reimbursement for part of the money she spent raising her son in Canada.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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