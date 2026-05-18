All Sizes Available! Nosy Kenyan shares video of LADIES selling “MECHI” in broad daylight in Githurai - Charges as low as KSh 150 (VIDEO)

Monday, May 18, 2026 - A video secretly filmed in Githurai and shared online shows young women parading themselves in public in broad daylight while preying on male passersby looking for quick encounters.
The women, most of them said to be young single mothers,
camp near dingy bars and wines and spirits joints while dressed in
eye-catching outfits.
According to reports circulating online, the women charge as
little as Ksh 150 for the encounters.
The viral video has sparked debate on social media, with
many linking the situation to the harsh economic times facing millions of
Kenyans.
Watch the video>>> below.
Manyake.... All Sizes.... Githurai pic.twitter.com/LqyPN58RoF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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