The moment NOAH MAIYO was captured on camera roughing up CS JOHO’s bodyguard in Kilifi before he was demoted and redeployed to Vigilance House (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded during a thanksgiving ceremony hosted by Youth Affairs PS, Jacobs Fikirini, in Kilifi after former Head of the Presidential Escort Unit, Noah Maiyo, was captured on camera confronting Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho’s bodyguard.

The incident occurred as President William Ruto was leaving the ceremony amid heightened movement and confusion around the venue.

According to reports, Maiyo mistook Joho’s bodyguard for a civilian attempting to get too close to the President’s security detail.

In the video circulating online, Joho is seen stepping in to calm the situation and explaining to Maiyo that the man being confronted was part of his security team.

The incident came just hours before Maiyo was demoted and redeployed to Vigilance House following another security scare in which a man breached President Ruto’s security during the same event.

Watch the video>>> below

Ruto's security is so chaotic. This is head of his security, Maiyo, punching Joho's bodyguard😂😂 pic.twitter.com/omFKqoGSPm — Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST