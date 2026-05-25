RUTO’s security team is not taking chances after a security scare in Kilifi - See the latest video after NOAH MAIYO was fired (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - The President’s escort team seems to have heightened the President’s security following an incident on Sunday where a young man caused a security scare after catching the elite bodyguards off guard.

A video captured as President William Ruto continued with his development tour in Mombasa shows the guards taking no chances as he moved around interacting with wananchi.

Unlike past events where members of the public would get close to the President and greet him, the hawk-eyed bodyguards created a buffer, avoiding any direct contact between the President and members of the public.

The move appeared aimed at tightening security and preventing any similar incidents during public engagements.

Watch the video>>> below

Leo security haitaki mchezo. pic.twitter.com/eugjub4Z3r — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) May 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST