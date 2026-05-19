The moment a licensed gun holder confronted goons who tried to attack him during the matatu strike - The miscreants started trembling in fear (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A video has emerged online capturing the dramatic moment an elderly man, a licensed firearm holder, confronted a group of goons who attempted to attack him during the matatu strike.

In the footage, the goons are seen surrounding his vehicle, seemingly ready to pounce.

However, the situation quickly shifts when the Mzee calmly pulls out his firearm, forcing the group to hesitate and back off.

Upon realizing he was armed, the goons immediately changed tone, pleading with him to spare them and even asking to be allowed to go and warn others who were reportedly planning similar attacks.

The incident comes amid rising insecurity concerns during the strike, with reports of a vehicle being set ablaze along the Thika Superhighway as criminals took advantage of the unrest to target unsuspecting motorists.

In this case, however, the Mzee was clearly not willing to take any chances.

Watch the video>>> below

Vijana wadogo walijaribu kuibia Redington, mzae alichomoa itoka ikabidi watulie😅 pic.twitter.com/zs80hlMaIw — COLLEGE DROPOUT (@Dokuh9) May 19, 2026