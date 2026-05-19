The moment a licensed gun holder confronted goons who tried to attack him during the matatu strike - The miscreants started trembling in fear (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 19, 2026
- A video has emerged online capturing the dramatic moment an elderly man, a
licensed firearm holder, confronted a group of goons who attempted to attack
him during the matatu strike.
In the footage, the goons are seen surrounding his vehicle,
seemingly ready to pounce.
However, the situation quickly shifts when the Mzee calmly
pulls out his firearm, forcing the group to hesitate and back off.
Upon realizing he was armed, the goons immediately changed
tone, pleading with him to spare them and even asking to be allowed to go and
warn others who were reportedly planning similar attacks.
The incident comes amid rising insecurity concerns during
the strike, with reports of a vehicle being set ablaze along the Thika
Superhighway as criminals took advantage of the unrest to target unsuspecting
motorists.
In this case, however, the Mzee was clearly not willing to
take any chances.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Vijana wadogo walijaribu kuibia Redington, mzae alichomoa itoka ikabidi watulie😅 pic.twitter.com/zs80hlMaIw— COLLEGE DROPOUT (@Dokuh9) May 19, 2026
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