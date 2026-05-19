Man driving Lamborghini Urus worth over Ksh. 50 million causes a buzz in Kapsabet Town - He even stopped to let people take pics (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A man driving a brand-new Lamborghini Urus through the dusty streets of Kapsabet Town in Nandi County caused a stir as residents rushed to catch a glimpse of the rare luxury SUV.
In the video, the high-end vehicle appears freshly imported,
with no number plates yet attached, further fueling the excitement.
Curious onlookers are seen swarming around it, taking photos
and recording videos as the spectacle unfolded.
Some members of the public even called on the driver to stop
briefly so that they could take pictures with the multimillion-shilling
machine, a request he obliged.
The Lamborghini Urus is among the most expensive SUVs in
Kenya, with import and registration costs ranging between Ksh 45 million and Ksh
63 million depending on the model year, trim, and mileage.
Watch the video>>> below
65 Million Italian Beast: Lamborghini Urus Spotted in Dusty Kapsabet Town, Nandi County!— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 18, 2026
Who is this guy? pic.twitter.com/H0mW5FSNgu
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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