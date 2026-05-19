Man driving Lamborghini Urus worth over Ksh. 50 million causes a buzz in Kapsabet Town - He even stopped to let people take pics (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A man driving a brand-new Lamborghini Urus through the dusty streets of Kapsabet Town in Nandi County caused a stir as residents rushed to catch a glimpse of the rare luxury SUV.

In the video, the high-end vehicle appears freshly imported, with no number plates yet attached, further fueling the excitement.

Curious onlookers are seen swarming around it, taking photos and recording videos as the spectacle unfolded.

Some members of the public even called on the driver to stop briefly so that they could take pictures with the multimillion-shilling machine, a request he obliged.

The Lamborghini Urus is among the most expensive SUVs in Kenya, with import and registration costs ranging between Ksh 45 million and Ksh 63 million depending on the model year, trim, and mileage.

Watch the video>>> below

65 Million Italian Beast: Lamborghini Urus Spotted in Dusty Kapsabet Town, Nandi County!

Who is this guy? pic.twitter.com/H0mW5FSNgu — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST