The Mazda CX 5 torched in Githurai belongs to a UDA politician - She was previously pictured with RUTO at State House (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - The Mazda CX-5 that was torched in Githurai during demonstrations held to protest against high fuel prices belongs to a UDA politician.

The vehicle owner has been identified as Priscilla Larweh Martey, who has expressed interest in vying for the Kilimani Ward MCA seat on the ruling UDA party ticket.

According to reports, angry protesters cornered her after spotting a UDA flag inside the vehicle before setting it ablaze.

Priscilla later shared photos of the burnt vehicle on social media and wrote: “This is my vehicle. Gone but happy to have survived.”

Photos circulating online also show her previously posing with President William Ruto at State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST