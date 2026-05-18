RUTO speaks out after tragic death of gospel singer RACHEL WANDETO who had tattooed the president’s face on her chest

Monday, May 18, 2026
- President Ruto has promised swift justice for gospel singer, Rachel
Wandeto, whose life was cut short following a brutal petrol
attack.
The singer, known for her bold political voice and
unwavering support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), succumbed to her
injuries just 72 hours after sustaining severe burns.
In a statement on social media, he condoled with the
singer’s family and friends and warned that the perpetrators will be held
accountable regardless of their political ties.
“May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage
to bear with the loss of Ms Rachel Wandeto,” he said.
“The criminals that attacked this hardworking and promising lady
will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation." he added.
Wandeto’s colleagues revealed that she had suffered 70
percent burns and was in urgent need of blood donations before her passing.
On Sunday, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba
Murkomen,
visited her in hospital, assuring Kenyans that authorities were actively
pursuing the assailants.
Murkomen also warned that if the attack was politically
motivated, it posed a grave danger to national unity.
Security chiefs, including Inspector General of Police Douglas
Kanja, confirmed that investigations were underway.
Wandeto went viral online
recently after tattooing Ruto’s face and the phrase “Tutam” (Two Terms) on her
body, sparking heated debate across social media and even tension within her
family.
The assailants are believed to
have approached her asking for a share of the benefits but when she reportedly
denied receiving any, the confrontation escalated into violence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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