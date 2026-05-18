RUTO speaks out after tragic death of gospel singer RACHEL WANDETO who had tattooed the president’s face on her chest







Monday, May 18, 2026 - President Ruto has promised swift justice for gospel singer, Rachel Wandeto, whose life was cut short following a brutal petrol attack.

The singer, known for her bold political voice and unwavering support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), succumbed to her injuries just 72 hours after sustaining severe burns.

In a statement on social media, he condoled with the singer’s family and friends and warned that the perpetrators will be held accountable regardless of their political ties.

“May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage to bear with the loss of Ms Rachel Wandeto,” he said.

“The criminals that attacked this hardworking and promising lady will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation." he added.

Wandeto’s colleagues revealed that she had suffered 70 percent burns and was in urgent need of blood donations before her passing.

On Sunday, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, visited her in hospital, assuring Kenyans that authorities were actively pursuing the assailants.

Murkomen also warned that if the attack was politically motivated, it posed a grave danger to national unity.

Security chiefs, including Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, confirmed that investigations were underway.

Wandeto went viral online recently after tattooing Ruto’s face and the phrase “Tutam” (Two Terms) on her body, sparking heated debate across social media and even tension within her family.

The assailants are believed to have approached her asking for a share of the benefits but when she reportedly denied receiving any, the confrontation escalated into violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST