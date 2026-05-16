The late journalist KIMANI MBUGUA’s father arrested over extortion claims - Has been held at Nairobi West Prison since February (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - The father of the late former Citizen TV journalist, Kimani Mbugua, is reportedly behind bars after he was arrested over alleged extortion.

According to local journalist Vickie Vickinah, Kimani’s father has been in custody since February and is currently being held at Nairobi West Prison.

Reports indicate that he is appealing for help to secure a good lawyer as he fights the case.

He reportedly maintains his innocence even as he continues to languish in prison awaiting legal assistance.

Well-wishers have been urged to visit and support him in any way possible as efforts to secure his freedom continue.

Watch the video>>> below

Journalist and digital creator Vickie Vickinah claims that the father of the late Kimani Mbugua was arrested in February over alleged extortion and is currently being held at Nairobi West Prison. pic.twitter.com/rf4sJc64gc — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST