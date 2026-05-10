Tragedy as KMTC student SHARON NYONGESA collapses and dies while having ‘MECHI’ with her MUBABA in a guest house! She was barely 25 (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations after a young KMTC student reportedly collapsed and died under unclear circumstances after spending the night with her “Mubaba” at a guest house in Uasin Gishu County.

According to an Occurrence Book (OB) report, the tragic incident was reported after the Chief of Kapseret received a distress call from Madam Gladys, the CEO of Sisit Medical Clinic.

The report indicates that the clinic received a female patient identified as Sharon Nyongesa, believed to be around 25 years old, while unconscious.

Upon examination by medics, Sharon was sadly confirmed dead on arrival.

She was reportedly brought to the facility by a man identified as Stanley Kipkemei, said to be aged between 46 and 50 years.

Preliminary reports further revealed that the deceased was a student at Kapenguria KMTC and was currently undertaking her attachment at Mosoriot Hospital.

Investigators established that Sharon and the older man had spent the night together at Silent Guest House located opposite Mosombor AIC Church before the tragic incident occurred.

Following the incident, the suspect reportedly went and reported the matter at Langas Police Station.

Police officers later visited the medical facility and transferred the body to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary pending postmortem and further investigations.

Detectives attached to the investigating team were also present at the scene as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Sharon’s sudden death continue.

The man who was with the deceased is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Below are photos of the deceased lady





The Kenyan DAILY POST