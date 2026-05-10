Tragedy as KMTC student SHARON NYONGESA collapses and dies while having ‘MECHI’ with her MUBABA in a guest house! She was barely 25 (PHOTOs)

Sunday, May 10, 2026 -
Detectives have launched investigations after a young KMTC student reportedly
collapsed and died under unclear circumstances after spending the night with
her “Mubaba” at a guest house in Uasin Gishu County.
According to an Occurrence Book (OB) report, the tragic
incident was reported after the Chief of Kapseret received a distress call from
Madam Gladys, the CEO of Sisit Medical Clinic.
The report indicates that the clinic received a female
patient identified as Sharon Nyongesa, believed to be around 25 years old,
while unconscious.
Upon examination by medics, Sharon was sadly confirmed dead
on arrival.
She was reportedly brought to the facility by a man
identified as Stanley Kipkemei, said to be aged between 46 and 50 years.
Preliminary reports further revealed that the deceased was a student at Kapenguria KMTC and was currently undertaking her attachment at Mosoriot Hospital.
Investigators established that Sharon and the older man had
spent the night together at Silent Guest House located opposite Mosombor AIC
Church before the tragic incident occurred.
Following the incident, the suspect reportedly went and
reported the matter at Langas Police Station.
Detectives attached to the investigating team were also
present at the scene as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Sharon’s
sudden death continue.
The man who was with the deceased is currently in police
custody as investigations continue.
Below are photos of the deceased lady
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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