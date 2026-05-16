DRAMA as a man is captured on camera beating up a uniformed traffic police officer (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded after a man was captured on camera physically assaulting a traffic police officer during a confrontation over a traffic offence.

According to reports, the officer had flagged down the motorist, leading to a heated altercation that quickly turned violent.

In the video circulating online, the man is seen confronting the officer before raining kicks and blows on him as stunned onlookers watch.

The suspect appears to overpower the officer before another police officer intervenes to stop the fight.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many Kenyans condemning the violent attack on the officer.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST