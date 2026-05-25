St Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal CALEB WEKESA collapses and dies while having ‘MECHI’ with a LADY in a lodging







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of St Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal, Caleb Wekesa Nakhisa, who reportedly collapsed and died in a hotel room after attending a school function.

According to a police report, Wekesa spent time with a 28-year-old woman at several entertainment joints within Webuye town before the two later checked into Satellite Hotel for the night.

After the drinking spree, the deceased reportedly started feeling unwell at around 12:20 a.m. on May 24th.

The woman alerted the hotel’s management, who responded and found him foaming at the mouth inside the room.



Hotel staff, together with the woman, rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was referred to Webuye Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes after arrival.

Police officers later visited the hotel room as part of the ongoing investigations and documented evidence from the scene.

The woman was subsequently placed in custody to assist detectives with investigations.

The exact circumstances surrounding the deputy principal’s death remain unclear as detectives await toxicology and forensic results that could help establish what transpired during his final moments.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on social media following the sudden demise of the seasoned teacher, with friends, colleagues and former students mourning him as a dedicated educator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST