Somali Slay Queen RAMLA found dead in Kilimani Airbnb as police launch investigations; Blue pill, codeine and vape recovered beside her body (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a young Somali lady identified as Ramla.

According to information circulating on social media, Ramla’s body was discovered inside an Airbnb apartment in Kilimani under unclear circumstances.

Reports indicate that detectives recovered a blue pill, codeine and a vape beside her body during preliminary investigations.

Her body was later moved to the City Mortuary as investigators work to piece together information that may help establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Authorities are also trying to trace her family, with her image being widely shared on social media platforms.

It is believed that Ramla hailed from Nairobi’s Eastleigh area. Watch her video>>> below

Somali Slay Queen RAMLA found dead in Kilimani Airbnb pic.twitter.com/or0NBv6zQw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST