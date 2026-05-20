Somali Slay Queen RAMLA found dead in Kilimani Airbnb as police launch investigations; Blue pill, codeine and vape recovered beside her body (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Police have launched
investigations into the mysterious death of a young Somali lady identified as
Ramla.
According to information circulating on social media,
Ramla’s body was discovered inside an Airbnb apartment in Kilimani under
unclear circumstances.
Reports indicate that detectives recovered a blue pill,
codeine and a vape beside her body during preliminary investigations.
Her body was later moved to the City Mortuary as
investigators work to piece together information that may help establish the
circumstances surrounding her death.
Authorities are also trying to trace her family, with her
image being widely shared on social media platforms.
It is believed that Ramla hailed from Nairobi’s Eastleigh
area. Watch her video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Somali Slay Queen RAMLA found dead in Kilimani Airbnb pic.twitter.com/or0NBv6zQw— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 20, 2026
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