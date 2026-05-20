Nyando MP, JARED OKELLO’s wife stuns netizens with her simplicity - She looks like a typical village wife (PHOTO)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Nyando Member of Parliament, Jared Okello’s little-known wife has captured the attention of Kenyans online as leaders continue to flock to his residence to grieve with him following the death of his mother.

Despite being married to a sitting MP, Okello’s wife has drawn attention for her simplicity and modest appearance.

She prefers a natural look, without makeup or wigs, a style that has sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

Some netizens praised her for embracing authenticity and simplicity, while others expressed surprise given her position as a politician’s spouse.

Photos circulating online show her receiving guests at their residence, among them ODM leader, Oburu Odinga, and National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST