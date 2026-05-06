Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU opens up on consuming Miraa - “It Is One of Life’s Small Pleasures”







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - Controversial nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has stirred conversation after candidly admitting that she consumes miraa (khat), describing it as one of her “small pleasures of life.”

The revelation came during a Senate session debating a proposed amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Murungi, seeks to declassify cathinone and cathine, the active components in miraa, from the list of banned substances.

Nyamu argued that the current legal framework creates contradictions that stifle the industry.

“I consume miraa personally. I don’t abuse miraa. I do it maybe once in a month and it is one of those small pleasures of life,” she said.

She stressed that consumption should not be confused with abuse, citing World Health Organisation studies which, she claimed, show miraa’s low risk of dependency.

Nyamu insisted that those who struggle with the stimulant are “simply abusing it,” rather than the crop itself being inherently dangerous.

She lamented that current narcotics laws prevent investors from adding value to the crop, pointing out that products like “Jaba juice” are traded informally as if illegal.

This, she said, leaves farmers and entrepreneurs in limbo, since the Crops Act of 2013 recognises miraa as legal while narcotics laws suggest otherwise.

“We are telling farmers on one hand, grow the crop, and on the other hand, telling investors they cannot process it,” Nyamu stated.

She urged the House to pass the amendment to unlock jobs for youth and expand the tax base, while highlighting the industry’s scale.

According to reports, over 500,000 families in Meru rely on miraa directly and indirectly, with the trade funding school fees, livelihoods and contributing significantly to Kenya’s GDP and tax base.

The Kenyan DAILY POST