Cow thieves abandon Isuzu D-Max and flee after it develops mechanical problem (PHOTO)







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - Suspected cattle thieves were forced to abandon a vehicle during a failed robbery mission.

According to reports, the suspects had been stealing cows in the area, where cases of livestock theft have been on the rise.

Last night, the thieves used an Isuzu D-Max to carry out the robbery.

However, their mission was cut short when the vehicle suddenly developed mechanical problems and stalled, refusing to start.

By that time, the suspects had already loaded three cows into the pickup.

Realizing they were stranded and risk being caught, the thieves fled the scene, leaving behind both the vehicle and the stolen livestock.

Residents quickly responded and gathered at the scene, but police officers arrived shortly after and secured the vehicle, preventing any interference.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST