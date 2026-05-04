Sitaki Salamu Zako! Gen-Z GOLIATH caught on camera reprimanding a man who greeted him at a dingy keg joint - Fame getting into his head? (VIDEO)







Monday, May 4, 2026 - Bradley Marongo, better known as Gen-Z Goliath, has been exposed as a snob after he was captured on camera reprimanding a fan who tried to greet him at a dingy keg joint.

In the video, Goliath is seen harshly dismissing the fan, making it clear he was not interested in the greeting.

“Kwani lazima unisalimie?” Goliath is heard saying as he tells the man off.

The fan explains that he was passing greetings and wonders whether there was anything wrong with greeting him.

The clip>>> has sparked reactions online, with many accusing Goliath of letting fame get into his head despite his humble beginnings.

Sitaki Salamu Zako - Gen-Z GOLIATH pic.twitter.com/uSugee2tZJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST