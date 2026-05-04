Sitaki Salamu Zako! Gen-Z GOLIATH caught on camera reprimanding a man who greeted him at a dingy keg joint - Fame getting into his head? (VIDEO)

Monday, May 4, 2026 - Bradley Marongo, better known
as Gen-Z Goliath, has been exposed as a snob after he was captured on camera
reprimanding a fan who tried to greet him at a dingy keg joint.
In the video, Goliath is seen harshly dismissing the fan,
making it clear he was not interested in the greeting.
“Kwani lazima unisalimie?” Goliath is heard saying as
he tells the man off.
The fan explains that he was passing greetings and wonders
whether there was anything wrong with greeting him.
The clip>>> has sparked reactions online, with many
accusing Goliath of letting fame get into his head despite his humble
beginnings.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Sitaki Salamu Zako - Gen-Z GOLIATH pic.twitter.com/uSugee2tZJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026
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