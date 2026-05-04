Heartbreaking VIDEO captures boxing legend CONJESTINA ACHIENG begging money from a motorist in Yala while looking disoriented







Monday, May 4, 2026 - Boxing legend, Conjestina Achieng, is struggling in her rural home and has been reduced to begging following a decline in her mental health.

A video shared online shows the once-celebrated boxer approaching a motorist in Yala while appearing disoriented and pleading for financial help.

In the clip, Conjestina laments that she has been forgotten after relocating to the village, adding that she spends most of her time loitering around.

Moved by her situation, the motorist gives her some money and even requests a selfie.

From the video, concerns have been raised about her mental health and overall well-being.

Efforts had previously been made by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to support her, including taking her to rehabilitation and offering her a job.

However, Sonko’s intervention did not have lasting success after she relapsed, months after coming out of rehab in Mombasa.

Watch the heartbreaking video>>> below

Boxing legend CONJESTINA ACHIENG begging money from a motorist in Yala pic.twitter.com/fYYc7OWjK7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST