SHOCK as a KISII woman dies months after sharing a PHOTO she would like to be used as cover for her Eulogy (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A Kisii woman has died months after sharing what she said would be her preferred photo for her eulogy cover, a post that has now resurfaced online and sparked emotional reactions.

Naomi Nyachiro Kemunto, popularly known on social media as Omochokoro O Nyambori, passed away just months after making the controversial post that has since gone viral across various platforms.

“Na hii itakuwa sawa kwa cover ya eulogy. Hiyo siku ikifika. Btw tutaaga siku ikifika. Na msije hapa eti ooh. The Bible is clear. Thank you,” she wrote in the now widely shared post.

At the time, netizens dismissed the remarks as dark humour.

However, following news of her death, friends and relatives have revisited the post, with many wondering whether she had a premonition about her passing.

She had also previously shared another unsettling post in which she described how her funeral would unfold, narrating events from the arrival of her body at home to the burial day.

Interestingly, those who knew her say she appeared cheerful and lively and never showed obvious signs of someone going through emotional distress before her sudden death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST