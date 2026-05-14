LADY wows netizens after brilliantly ‘covering’ a tattoo of her ex-boyfriend’s name on her chest after they broke up (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A creative lady has impressed netizens after finding an ingenious way to cover up a tattoo of her ex-boyfriend’s name.

The original tattoo, which read “Tom” across her chest, became a reminder of a past relationship after the two broke up.

Instead of removing or defacing the ink, however, she cleverly added the letters “amto” to transform the name into the word “tomato.” She even went a step further by adding a small drawing of a tomato beside the tattoo.

Her witty fix has left netizens in stitches.

The Kenyan DAILY POST