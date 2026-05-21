SHOCK as kidnappers kill a little boy after demanding ransom from a Kenyan LADY working abroad - They contacted her through Facebook and gave her 6 hours to send money

Thursday, May 21,
2026 - A woman is grieving after her son was kidnapped and killed, leaving
her in immense pain.
According to information shared online, the child’s mother,
a Kenyan woman reportedly working in Saudi Arabia, was contacted by kidnappers
through Facebook and ordered to pay ransom money for the release of her son.
Screenshots of the conversation circulating online suggest
the kidnappers gave the distressed mother a six-hour ultimatum to send the
money.
The suspects are said to have used a Facebook account that
was later deleted after sharing their location details.
Sadly, the child was later killed after the ransom demand
was not met.
The devastated mother received photos and videos confirming
the tragic death of her son, leaving her emotionally broken as the family
struggles to come to terms with the incident.
There are also claims that one of the woman’s relatives made social media posts mocking her, with some online users speculating the relative could assist investigators with information related to the case.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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