Manifesting works? LADY gets married six months after sharing a PHOTOs wearing a wedding ring manifesting a husband (LOOK)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A lady who was recently trolled online after sharing photos of herself wearing a wedding ring while “manifesting” a husband has now officially tied the knot.

Six months ago, she posted pictures rocking a ring and captioned them: “Practice makes perfect, manifesting.”

At the time, many netizens mocked her, accusing her of being desperate for marriage.

However, the tables have now turned after she shared stunning photos from her wedding day, leaving social media users both surprised and amused.

“Everything starts in the spiritual realm. Now, new manifestation… it’s for a house,” she captioned the wedding photos.

Her story has sparked reactions online, with many congratulating her while others jokingly admitting that perhaps manifestation really does work after all.

The Kenyan DAILY POST