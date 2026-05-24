SHOCK as former MP’s son is attacked by motorbike riding assailants and killed in Kisumu - Witness recounts the terrifying encounter







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - The family of former Matungu Member of Parliament, David Were, is mourning the tragic death of his 39‑year‑old son, Hannington Were, who was killed in Kisumu during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Reports indicate that Hannington left his home shortly after midnight in the company of a friend when they were confronted by two assailants riding on a motorcycle.

A witness who was with the deceased recounted the terrifying encounter.

“They came on a motorcycle and we stopped them as if we wanted to board the motorcycle, but they were not stopping.”

“They pulled out something like a metal object and hit him, so I ran away screaming,” he said.

The witness added that he later returned with the help of another rider, only to find Hannington lying by the roadside.

“I called a nearby motorcycle rider and we later found out they had struggled with him.”

“We found him here; I don’t know whether they stabbed him or what they did to him,” he explained.

Hannington was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His father, David Were, confirmed the devastating news.

“When I arrived at the hospital, I was told he had been taken there at around 2:30 a.m., and they confirmed he had died.”

“They told me he had knife stab wounds on his back,” he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST