SHOCK as former MP’s son is attacked by motorbike riding assailants and killed in Kisumu - Witness recounts the terrifying encounter

Sunday, May 24, 2026
- The family of former Matungu Member of Parliament, David Were, is mourning
the tragic death of his 39‑year‑old son, Hannington Were, who was killed in
Kisumu during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Reports indicate that Hannington left his home shortly after
midnight in the company of a friend when they were confronted by two assailants
riding on a motorcycle.
A witness who was with the deceased recounted the terrifying
encounter.
“They came on a motorcycle and we stopped them as if we
wanted to board the motorcycle, but they were not stopping.”
“They pulled out something like a metal object and hit
him, so I ran away screaming,” he said.
The witness added that he later returned with the help of
another rider, only to find Hannington lying by the roadside.
“I called a nearby motorcycle rider and we later found
out they had struggled with him.”
“We found him here; I don’t know whether they stabbed him
or what they did to him,” he explained.
Hannington was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead
upon arrival.
His father, David Were, confirmed the devastating news.
“When I arrived at the hospital, I was told he had been
taken there at around 2:30 a.m., and they confirmed he had died.”
“They told me he had knife stab wounds on his back,” he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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