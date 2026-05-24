Conservative Kenyatta University nurse looked visibly shocked as a campus baddie unleashed hot dance moves during cultural day (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A video doing rounds on social media shows a nurse at Kenyatta University looking visibly shocked as a female student stole the spotlight during a cultural day event.

In the video, the petite campus baddie is seen showcasing energetic dance moves while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that drew attention from the crowd.

The nurse, who appeared more conservative, is seen reacting in disbelief as the care-free lady danced, with her facial expression suggesting that she was caught off guard by the bold display.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST