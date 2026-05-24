Conservative Kenyatta University nurse looked visibly shocked as a campus baddie unleashed hot dance moves during cultural day (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A video doing rounds on social media shows a nurse at Kenyatta University looking visibly shocked as a female student stole the spotlight during a cultural day event.
In the video, the petite campus baddie is seen showcasing
energetic dance moves while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that drew
attention from the crowd.
The nurse, who appeared more conservative, is seen reacting
in disbelief as the care-free lady danced, with her facial expression
suggesting that she was caught off guard by the bold display.
Watch the video>>> below
Huyu anafanya nini...... pic.twitter.com/iJWzg5eo0N— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments