





Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - The United States Government is reportedly considering Kenya as a quarantine hub for its citizens exposed to Ebola.

According to reports from U.S outlets including the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, the Trump administration is reluctant to fly exposed residents back home for monitoring, as has been the practice in past outbreaks.

Instead, plans are underway to deploy American public health officers to Kenya to staff a proposed quarantine facility.

The facility, still pending approval by the Kenyan Government as of Tuesday, May 26th, would isolate U.S citizens who test positive or have been exposed to the virus.

Insiders revealed that treatment would also be provided locally, with dozens of Public Health Service officers being trained to deploy to Kenya.

So far, a handful of Americans have contracted or been exposed to Ebola, including a doctor in Germany.

Six others have been transported to Germany and the Czech Republic for observation.

Kenya, however, has not recorded any cases despite screening over 48,000 individuals.

Recent fears about three foreigners traveling from the Democratic Republic of Congo were quelled after tests returned negative.

The virus, which broke out in the DRC, has spread to Uganda and South Sudan, raising Kenya’s risk due to porous borders.

Meanwhile, the U.S has tightened its own screening measures, directing citizens and residents arriving from affected countries to enter only through Washington Dulles International Airport for enhanced checks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST