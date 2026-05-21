It was not about RUTO’s tattoo - Fresh details emerge over tragic death of gospel singer RACHEL WANDETO after brutal attack as one suspect is arrested (PHOTO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Fresh revelations have emerged over the tragic story of gospel artist, Rachel Wandeto, whose shocking death in Mwiki, Kasarani, has gripped the nation.

Police now insist the motive behind her brutal attack had little to do with the viral “Ruto tattoo” on her chest.

Instead, detectives are pointing to money, simmering grudges and a possible love‑triangle twist.

Detectives from DCI’s homicide unit, have also arrested a person of interest, Josiah Njeru Njiri, Wandeto’s regular taxi driver in Kasarani.

Investigators believe he may have suspected Wandeto had received cash from recent visits, including a trip to State House.

That suspicion, coupled with personal disputes and alleged romantic entanglements, is now at the center of the probe.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed Njiri will be arraigned as police seek custodial orders, while more suspects are being pursued.

The attack unfolded on May 16th near 11th Street, Obama Road.

Wandeto was assaulted, doused with a flammable substance, and set ablaze.

She succumbed two days later at Kenyatta National Hospital, with burns covering 75 percent of her body.

Her death has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

Rachel Wandeto had recently gone viral after tattooing President Ruto’s face and the phrase “Tutam” (Two Terms) on her body, igniting fierce online debate and family tension.





The Kenyan DAILY POST