Inside Majengo Slums! See how poverty is pushing women to desperation! Wanauza “MECHI” kama nyanya (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Life in Nairobi’s Majengo slums has once again come into the spotlight after videos emerged online showing the harsh realities many women are facing due to extreme poverty.

The clips show women seated outside mud-walled houses, openly soliciting for clients.

Some of the women are said to be charging as little as 100 bob for quick paid encounters.

Social media users have linked the situation to the tough economic conditions affecting many households across the country.

Watch the videos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST