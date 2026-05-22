She was last seen with a married man, MOSES NGUNJIRI! A High School Girl leaves family in distress after going missing - Shame on you MOSES (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - A family in Mathira West is living in distress after their daughter, a Grade 10 student identified as Marion Wangui, went missing under unclear circumstances.

The young student from Kabiru-ini High School was last seen on Sunday, May 10th, in the company of a man identified as Moses Ngunjiri, said to be a married man from the Kiamariga area.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have raised concern among family members, who say they have not been able to trace her since that day.

The worried relatives have since circulated her photo online in an effort to help locate her, urging members of the public to report any useful information that could assist in finding her safe return.

A contact number, 0790 752 343, has been shared for anyone who may have seen her or knows her whereabouts.

Members of the public have also been encouraged to report to the nearest police station with any leads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST