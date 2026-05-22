Transport CS DAVIS CHIRCHIR spotted wearing a Hublot classic fusion watch worth Ksh 2.3 million amid the high cost of fuel (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Transport Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, has sparked reactions online over his lavish lifestyle after he was spotted wearing a luxury watch worth Ksh 2.3 million.

Chirchir, who is considered one of President William Ruto’s close allies, was attending a development tour in Wajir when a keen-eyed social media user noticed the high-end Hublot Classic Fusion watch on his wrist.

The designer watch is listed at approximately $18,800 on the official Hublot website.

Photos of the CS wearing the expensive timepiece quickly spread across social media, triggering debate among Kenyans over the display of wealth by top Government officials at a time when many citizens are grappling with the high cost of living and economic hardships.

Chirchir now joins a growing list of senior Government officials allied to President Ruto who have recently come under scrutiny for publicly flaunting luxurious lifestyles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST