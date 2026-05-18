





Monday, May 18, 2026 - A family is living in distress following the mysterious disappearance of their daughter, who has been missing since October last year.

The missing woman, identified only as Pau among friends, was last seen in the Kiamumbi area along the Northern Bypass.

According to the family, efforts to trace her whereabouts have so far borne no fruit despite visiting various police stations, morgues and hospitals in search of answers.

Her disappearance has left relatives and friends devastated, with the family now turning to social media in a desperate appeal for information that could help locate her.

Photos of the missing woman have been widely circulated online as the search continues.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station or contact her family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST