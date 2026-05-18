Female Preacher’s church outfit sparks a buzz - Told to respect the pulpit (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - A female preacher has sparked debate online after photos of her preaching in a figure-hugging pair of jeans surfaced on social media.

In the viral photos, the preacher is seen ministering in church while dressed in tight denim trousers that accentuated her curves, attracting mixed reactions from netizens.

While some social media users defended her choice of outfit, saying appearance should not determine one’s ability to preach, others felt the attire was inappropriate for the pulpit.

Critics argued that church leaders should dress modestly while ministering and urged her to show respect for the altar.

See photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST