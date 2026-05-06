“Sharp Boy’ in trouble! Man arrested for masterminding crypto currency fraud! Received over Ksh 33 million in 3 weeks (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - A Nairobi court has allowed detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to detain a suspect accused of receiving over Sh33 million linked to cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Mugo granted investigators permission to hold Dickson Ndege Nyakango for seven days as investigations into the suspected fraud continue.

The application was made by Chief Inspector Achilles Omondi of the DCI’s Capital Markets Fraud Investigation Unit, who told the court that the suspect is being investigated for operating a collective investment scheme without authorization, contrary to Section 23(2) as read with Section 34(A)(1) of the Capital Markets Act, as well as conspiracy to defraud.

The court heard that releasing Nyakango at this stage could jeopardize investigations, with the officer warning that the suspect might withdraw funds from accounts that have not yet been frozen, potentially causing irreparable losses to the public.

Investigators further noted that the case is complex, involving a large number of victims, multiple bank accounts, and suspected accomplices who are yet to be traced and arrested.

Authorities are also working to record statements from affected investors and liaise with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) to analyze the online platforms used in the scheme.

According to court documents, between April 8th and April 29th, 2026, Nyakango’s account allegedly received Sh33,670,000 from fraudulent sources.

The account has since been frozen following a court order.

The court also heard that on April 22nd, 2026, a complaint was filed by Genghis Capital Ltd regarding a suspicious investment platform operating under the name “Genghis Strategy,” which allegedly impersonated the licensed entity.

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect’s account was among those used to receive funds from the scheme.

Further analysis revealed the existence of multiple bank accounts and M-Pesa numbers used to distribute the funds, prompting the need for deeper investigations.

Nyakango was arrested on May 4th, 2026, at around 3:30 p.m at I&M Bank’s Kenyatta Avenue branch while allegedly attempting to withdraw funds.

DCI told the court that the suspect operated two online applications - KCLNL, which has since been pulled down, and GSIWEA, which is still active, and warned that he could interfere with crucial evidence if released.

Upon arrest, the suspect reportedly admitted to operating several bank accounts that are yet to be fully investigated before the file is forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

Investigations are ongoing. Watch the video>>> below

A Nairobi court has authorized police to detain a man for seven days after he allegedly received 33 million shillings in a massive cryptocurrency fraud scheme. Dickson Ndege Nyakango was arrested at a local bank while attempting to withdraw funds linked to the scam.



The suspect… pic.twitter.com/wdQHE9v9E7 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST