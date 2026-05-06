Radio host MKAMBURI CHIGOGO sparks debate after urging women to compare their current lovers to exes when they ‘get lazy’







Wednesday, May 06 2026 - Controversial Kenyan Radio host, Mkamburi Chigogo, has sparked debate with bold advice to women, urging them to compare their current partners to exes whenever men start slacking in relationships.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, Mkamburi explained that some men tend to relax once they feel comfortable.

“Ukiona mwanaume wako amezubaa, anarega rega.”

“Mlinganishe na ex umachangamshe. Sawa, wewe sema nonsense lakini ni ukweli,” she said.

She gave vivid examples, noting that men sometimes fail to act with urgency in serious situations.

“Wewe, tumeenda sehemu halafu unajua kwamba hapa mahali ni sehemu ambayo unafaa ujitoe kama mwanaume, someone is harassing me, for example, and I know very well wewe, ni kimtu tu unaanza kusema eti ah ah baby, haina haja ya kupigana pigana.”

“Heeeh. Hapo hapo mimi nakambia, saa hii Tony angekua hapa, Tony angekua ametoa mtu meno,” she remarked.

She added that the same applies to financial support.

“Mkiwa pale nyumbani unamuitisha hela kidogo anazubaa, nakuambia saa hii ningepata tu Yohanna, angekua ashantoa hata elfu moja. Nasema ni sawa,” she said.

She argued that reminders about past relationships can sometimes push men to do better, since people often respond when they realize what they might be losing.

She admitted her advice may sound controversial but insisted it reflects reality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST