See the obituary of KING’EI, the highway robber who died after being accidentally shot by his colleague during a botched carjacking incident along Mombasa Road - Cause of death not revealed







Friday, May 29, 2026 - The obituary of King’ei, a suspected highway robber who died during a botched carjacking incident along Mombasa Road, has surfaced online after he was laid to rest.

King’ei lost his life after being accidentally shot by one of his accomplices during a failed robbery targeting a driver transporting a newly-acquired Subaru from Mombasa to Nairobi.

According to reports, the suspects staged a trap involving a man pretending to be injured in order to force the motorist to stop.

As the vehicle approached the Mutomo area, King’ei posed as a man on crutches and stepped onto the road, prompting the driver to slow down.

Moments later, two other accomplices reportedly emerged from the bushes and ordered the driver to stop.

The driver later claimed that one of the suspects opened fire at him, but he narrowly escaped after swerving his head.

The bullet struck King’ei instead as he attempted to enter the vehicle.

He died on the spot.

A photo of his obituary has since circulated online, revealing that he died at the age of 23 and left behind no wife or children.

However, the obituary did not disclose the cause of his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST