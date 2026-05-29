Long-serving Kenyan MP loses ability to speak after prolonged hospital stay in India over undisclosed illness







Friday, May 29, 2026 - The National Assembly is considering procuring a sign language specialist to assist Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi, who has lost his ability to speak following a prolonged hospital stay in India.

Wanyonyi returned to the House on Thursday, May 28th, after months of absence due to undisclosed illness.

He had been flown to Kerala five months ago after spending a month at Nairobi Hospital, where doctors recommended further specialised care.

The legislator underwent rehabilitation under close medical supervision but has yet to disclose the specific illness he has been battling.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula told MPs that the House will explore the option of a sign language interpreter to enable Wanyonyi to continue his duties.

“The condition in which Ferdinand is now also challenges the management of Parliament to think about sign language in the proceedings of the House, because as it is now, his vocals are not working.”

“He can hear what you say, but he’s not able to speak back. So sign language at some point will be handy,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula visited Wanyonyi in India in January and later confirmed he was responding well to treatment.

He publicly thanked the medical team at KIMS Health for their professionalism, while dismissing malicious rumours that had circulated in December claiming the MP had passed away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST