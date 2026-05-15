See how a narcotics trafficker was busted ferrying bhang while disguised as a boda boda rider - This is crazy (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a man believed to be a notorious narcotics trafficker was arrested by law enforcers while transporting bhang.

The suspect had wrapped the bhang inside his clothing and disguised himself as a boda boda rider to avoid detection.

However, luck ran out after law enforcers received intelligence reports and cornered him before he could complete the mission.

A video shared online shows police officers unwrapping the bhang, which had been cleverly concealed inside his clothing.

At one point, one of the officers is heard questioning the suspect, saying: “Unachukua pikipiki mpya ufanyie hii kazi?”

The dramatic arrest>>> has sparked reactions online, with many Kenyans surprised by the suspect’s bold method of transporting the illegal substance.

Mapua ya meja hunusa mpaka kupe. Boda Boda guy under siege😭 Bad day in office pic.twitter.com/l9pWbjBAX6 — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST