See how a narcotics trafficker was busted ferrying bhang while disguised as a boda boda rider - This is crazy (VIDEO)

Friday, May 15, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a man believed to be a notorious narcotics trafficker was arrested by law enforcers while transporting bhang.
The suspect had wrapped the bhang inside his clothing and
disguised himself as a boda boda rider to avoid detection.
However, luck ran out after law enforcers received
intelligence reports and cornered him before he could complete the mission.
A video shared online shows police officers unwrapping the
bhang, which had been cleverly concealed inside his clothing.
At one point, one of the officers is heard questioning the
suspect, saying: “Unachukua pikipiki mpya ufanyie hii kazi?”
The dramatic arrest>>> has sparked reactions online, with many
Kenyans surprised by the suspect’s bold method of transporting the illegal
substance.
Mapua ya meja hunusa mpaka kupe. Boda Boda guy under siege😭 Bad day in office pic.twitter.com/l9pWbjBAX6— Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments