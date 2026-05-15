Naomba Mungu Anibariki na Mume wa Mandevu - KISII LADY leaves passengers in stitches with hilarious ‘preaching’ in a matatu (VIDEO)

Friday, May 15, 2026 - A Kisii woman left passengers in a Nairobi matatu in stitches after delivering a hilarious sermon that felt more like a stand-up comedy show than a preaching session.
In the viral video, the outspoken lady is seen preaching
inside one of the city’s matatus while cracking witty jokes and relatable
remarks that had passengers laughing throughout the journey.
At one point, she jokingly declared that she cannot simply
command blessings such as “receive money” because many people do not know how
to use money wisely.
She also hilariously noted that some ladies praying for
husbands do not even know how to treat a man.
The woman went on to open up about her personal life,
revealing that her husband left her despite the fact that she bore him three
children and helped him build his home.
From her witty one-liners to her humorous prayers, she kept
passengers thoroughly entertained.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with
some netizens finding her style of preaching hilarious and refreshing, while
others criticized matatu preachers, saying they simply want to travel
peacefully and find such sermons a nuisance.
Watch the video>>> below
Hii Kenya kila mtu ni wazimu😂😂😂ukipata place unaweza rant just rant😂😂😂you can feel the pain in her laughter juu ya kuachwa na bwana😂😂ongea ikutoke, otherwise utachizi💀💀 pic.twitter.com/HhX4eK8IcZ— 5 People (@_MtuTano) May 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments