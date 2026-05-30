RUTO’s Cabinet Secretary speaks on joining SIFUNA-led Linda Mwananchi faction ahead of 2027 elections







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, has dismissed claims that he is warming up to the Linda Mwananchi faction, led by ODM rebels including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The faction has been traversing the country to rally support against President William Ruto’s administration.

A poster circulating online suggested that Mutua will join the group’s planned tour of Machakos.

However, in an X post on Saturday, May 30th, the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party leader flagged the poster as fake.

This comes after Mutua recently declared that MCC will not dissolve to merge with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On May 14th, he revealed that the decision was reached during the party’s National Governing Council meeting.

He emphasized that MCC upholds Article 38 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to form, join and participate in political parties and democratic processes.

Mutua noted that while some Kenya Kwanza parties have folded into UDA, MCC has chosen to remain independent within the coalition.

He pledged to back Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027 while announcing plans to field candidates for all elective positions nationwide, including Governors, Senators, MPs, Women Representatives and MCAs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST