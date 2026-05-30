Blow to GACHAGUA as Ol Kalou MP aspirant ditches DCP and hints at supporting RUTO’s UDA







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Gospel artiste turned politician, Paul Waiganjo, has announced his exit from the Rigathi Gachagua-led Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), citing unfairness in the party’s nomination process.

Speaking on Friday, May 29th, during a function in Nyandarua attended by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, Waiganjo declared that he could no longer associate with DCP after what he described as a flawed primary held on May 9th.

“Three weeks back, I was in the race for the DCP ticket for the Ol Kalou MP by-election.”

“The truth is we experienced lots of challenges, what we expected did not happen.”

“We had expected that the nomination would be free and fair, but that was not the case,” Waiganjo said.

He alleged that voters were ferried from other constituencies under instructions to back a specific candidate.

“The party that I had worked for failed me. I want to say I am no longer a DCP member.”

“I will listen to what the people will tell me and which party they prefer,” he added.

Waiganjo hinted at crossing over to the Kenya Kwanza coalition, urging Ol Kalou residents to maintain peace and elect leaders who would transform their lives.

His remarks were warmly received by CS Miano, who publicly welcomed him to Kenya Kwanza.

“Welcoming our brother Paul Waiganjo to the team as we purposefully march forward together for Ol Kalou.”

“Leadership is about bridging gaps and putting the people first,” she said.

Waiganjo lost the DCP nomination to Sammy Ngotho, who garnered 12,957 votes against his 4,978.

His departure is seen as a setback for Gachagua’s DCP, while strengthening Kenya Kwanza’s prospects ahead of the by-election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST