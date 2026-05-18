OSCAR SUDI’s Side Chick, MERCY MASAI, changes wardrobe after announcing Kajiado Woman Rep bid - “Anavaa Kama Mumama” (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi’s side chick, Mercy Masai, has sparked reactions online after changing her dress code following her announcement that she will vie for the Kajiado Woman Representative seat.

Latest photos shared on X show Mercy, who is reportedly in her late 20s, rocking a long kitenge dress, a sharp contrast from the figure-hugging clothes she was previously known for on social media.

The photos attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with some joking that she was trying to rebrand herself to appeal to voters ahead of the elections.

One X user hilariously captioned the photos: “Siasa ni funny. Mtoto wa 1998 anavaa kama Martha Karua ndio apewe kura.”

See photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST