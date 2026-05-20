Red Flag!! Netizens react to overly religious Kenyan LADY’s dramatic entrance on her Wedding Day (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A video of a Kenyan lady making a dramatic entrance on her Wedding Day has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the clip, the beautiful bride is seen walking down the aisle while passionately chanting prayers and declaring God’s faithfulness in her life.

At one point, she appears overwhelmed with emotion and begins speaking in tongues as guests watch in silence.

Her unconventional wedding entrance has since divided opinion online.

While some netizens praised her bold display of gratitude, saying she was simply thankful to finally experience her big day, others felt her actions were exaggerated and attention-seeking.

Some argued that she had probably waited a long time to get married and was unapologetic about thanking God publicly for making it happen.

Others, however, described her conduct as over the top, accusing her of clout-chasing and trying to appear “holier than thou.”

“She was doing too much for a bride. Why not just chill and enjoy your day?” one netizen commented.

A Kenyan lady decided to walk down the aisle in a unique way! pic.twitter.com/iE5jXfii08 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST