Media personality and COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI’s wife, MARY KILOBI, shortlisted for lucrative Government job







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Medial personality, Mary Kilobi, the wife of long-serving Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has been shortlisted for a lucrative Governmnet job.

The Swahili news anchor is among 65 candidates shortlisted for interviews to join the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), a body that plays a crucial role in Kenya’s devolution journey.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, May 20th, confirmed that interviews will run from June 8th to June 18th, 2026.

Kilobi’s inclusion signals her successful navigation of the preliminary requirements, putting her in contention for one of seven coveted positions.

The IGRTC, established under the Intergovernmental Relations Act of 2012, is tasked with strengthening coordination between the national Government and Kenya’s 47 Counties, resolving disputes and harmonizing policies.

Kilobi’s credentials make her a strong contender.

A Literature and Kiswahili graduate from Makerere University, she also holds a Master’s in International Relations from the University of Nairobi.

Her media career spans Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and KTN, where she became a household name for her eloquence and sharp delivery.

She is also an author who has championed Kiswahili culture.

In August 2018, she married Atwoli in a traditional Luhya ceremony, a union that sparked headlines across Kenya’s social and political circles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST