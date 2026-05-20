Media personality and COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI’s wife, MARY KILOBI, shortlisted for lucrative Government job

Wednesday, May 20,
2026 - Medial personality, Mary Kilobi, the wife of long-serving Central
Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has been
shortlisted for a lucrative Governmnet job.
The Swahili news anchor is among 65 candidates shortlisted for
interviews to join the Intergovernmental
Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), a body that plays a crucial role
in Kenya’s devolution journey.
The announcement, made on Wednesday, May 20th,
confirmed that interviews will run from June 8th to June 18th,
2026.
Kilobi’s inclusion signals her successful navigation of the
preliminary requirements, putting her in contention for one of seven coveted
positions.
The IGRTC, established under the Intergovernmental Relations
Act of 2012, is tasked with strengthening coordination between the national Government
and Kenya’s 47 Counties, resolving disputes and harmonizing policies.
Kilobi’s credentials make her a strong contender.
A Literature and Kiswahili graduate from Makerere
University, she also holds a Master’s in International Relations from the
University of Nairobi.
Her media career spans Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC)
and KTN, where she became a household name for her eloquence and sharp
delivery.
She is also an author who has championed Kiswahili culture.
In August 2018, she married Atwoli in a traditional Luhya
ceremony, a union that sparked headlines across Kenya’s social and political
circles.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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