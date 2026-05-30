Radio Presenter MAINA KAGENI sparks reactions with bold take on polygamy - “No Woman can be happy sharing a man with another 5 women”







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Veteran radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has sparked reactions with his unfiltered views on polygamous marriages.

During a lively exchange with co-host, Mwalimu King’ang’i, Kageni argued that financial security is the main reason young women remain in such unions.

His comments were triggered by Senator Richard Onyonka’s public introduction of his 12 children, which reportedly took five minutes to complete.

Kageni questioned whether women in large polygamous families are genuinely content or simply following the money.

The outspoken presenter suggested that young, beautiful women in their 20s and 30s are often drawn to the lifestyle provided by wealthy polygamous men.

“I saw women who are given all the money they need and therefore you do not argue with the owner of the ATM card,” he said.

He challenged the notion that women can be truly happy sharing a partner with several others, insisting that the “catch” in these arrangements is almost always financial.

“Nothing is too good to be true without a hidden cost,” he added.

The conversation took a controversial turn when Kageni claimed that the freedom women gain when a husband rotates between households can lead to complications.

He argued that limited supervision opens the door to secrets within families.

“There’s no woman who can be happy sharing a man with another 5 women.”

“There’s a freedom these women get because she’s not being monitored… I promise you there are children there who are not yours,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST