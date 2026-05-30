Self-declared president of single mothers AKOTHEE sparks reactions with bold take on co-parenting







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Controversial singer and entrepreneur, Akothee, has once again set social media ablaze after sharing her bold views on co-parenting.

The self-declared president of single mothers criticized unhealthy co-parenting dynamics where children are used as ‘bargaining chips’

She argued that true co-parenting should be anchored on shared responsibility and mutual contribution, rather than placing financial or emotional burdens on one parent alone.

She further cautioned that legal intervention is not always the solution in custody and child support disputes, stressing that outcomes depend on how responsibly each parent fulfills their duties.

Akothee expressed concern over escalating conflicts between former partners, warning that such disputes often spill over into children’s emotional wellbeing.

According to her, exposure to hostility can affect a child’s behavior, relationships and mental health later in life.

She insisted that children should never be used as “weapons” in adult battles.

She noted that prolonged parental disputes can leave children distressed, confused and fearful of expressing themselves freely.

The mother of five emphasized that parenting goes beyond biology, stating that both mothers and fathers have a lifelong duty to provide love, guidance, protection and stability.

“Giving birth does not end in the labour ward, and impregnating a woman does not make a man a father,” she wrote, adding that children deserve peace and the freedom to maintain relationships with both parents without manipulation or guilt.

Her remarks quickly attracted mixed reactions online.

Co-parenting remains one of the most debated issues in Kenya’s digital spaces, especially as public figures increasingly share personal views on family and custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST