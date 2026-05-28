Prison wardens captured on viral video assaulting colleague over alcohol addiction (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A group of prison wardens has sparked outrage after they were captured on video assaulting a fellow officer over claims that he is addicted to alcohol.

In the viral clip circulating on social media, the officer is seen lying on the ground as his colleagues physically attack him in a disturbing incident.

The victim is heard pleading for mercy, but the officers continue with the assault.

The video has triggered widespread reactions online, with many Kenyans condemning the wardens for using violence against their colleague.

Others have called on the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and take action against those involved.

Watch the video>>> below

Police officers reportedly disciplining their colleague over alleged drinking behavior pic.twitter.com/X7UX8nkr3h — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST