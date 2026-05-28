“Wameniibia Pesa” - Drama as matatu driver nearly causes accident along Uhuru Highway after altercation with rogue traffic cops (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded along the busy Uhuru Highway after a confrontation between a matatu driver and traffic police officers.

In a video circulating online, the driver is heard alleging that officers forcibly entered his vehicle and stole money from him.

“Wameiibia pesa,” the driver is heard shouting as the tense exchange continues.

It is alleged that the officers were attempting to solicit a bribe from the driver, and the situation escalated after he reportedly refused to comply.

The altercation caused panic on the busy highway, with the driver nearly losing control of the vehicle and narrowly avoiding an accident.

In the footage, the matatu is later seen speeding off with one of the officers still inside, amid the confusion.

Watch the video>>> below

“Wameniibia Pesa” - Drama as matatu driver nearly causes accident along Uhuru Highway after altercation with rogue traffic cops pic.twitter.com/kfXzBzK5vW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST