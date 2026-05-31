Prison Baddies! A video of beautiful women jailed at Lang’ata Women's Maximum Prison sparks a buzz







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a video emerged showing women serving sentences at Lang’ata Women's Maximum Prison participating in a beauty contest inside the facility.

In the clip, the inmates are seen glammed up as they take part in the contest, showcasing confidence and style despite their incarceration.

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many expressing surprise at their looks and beauty.

Some users jokingly questioned what crimes the women may have committed to end up behind bars.

Watch the video>>> below

The beautiful women jailed at Lang’ata Women's Maximum Prison pic.twitter.com/CZmo8AfIyd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST